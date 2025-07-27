Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,574 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $77,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 469,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.71. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

