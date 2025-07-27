Motco Sells 196 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Motco decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.49 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.