Motco Sells 196 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Motco decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADP opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.49 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
