TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 44,546 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $87,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.39.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.