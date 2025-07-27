Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

