Motco Grows Stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Southern were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

