TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 48,093 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,093 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $115,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,101,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $290.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.41 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.47.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

