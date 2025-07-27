HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.17.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

GD stock opened at $313.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.23. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $322.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

