one8zero8 LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 25,259.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after buying an additional 672,164 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,611,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after buying an additional 327,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

