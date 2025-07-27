Waddell & Associates LLC Has $42.86 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

