Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $588,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

