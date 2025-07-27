iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,040 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 535,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

