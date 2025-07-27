Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

