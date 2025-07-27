Intellus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,915,000 after buying an additional 207,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,207,000 after buying an additional 157,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,948,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.