Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG) Receives $32.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14,575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,119,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

