Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $271.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.59. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

