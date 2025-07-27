Empirical Finance LLC Buys 659 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 601,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

