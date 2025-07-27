Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

