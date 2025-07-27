Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $287.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

