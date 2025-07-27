Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,361 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

