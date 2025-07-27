Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 130,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $4,029,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

