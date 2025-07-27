TD Asset Management Inc Buys 8,330 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.54% of EMCOR Group worth $89,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME opened at $634.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $636.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.70.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.40.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

