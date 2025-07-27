FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sysco by 12.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 212,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 228,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $80.25 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.