Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $339,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 291.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,797,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $20,482,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Peacock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,666.35. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,522.78. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,222,130. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. UBS Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

