Motco Has $39,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $719,489,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,283 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $315.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.82 and a 200 day moving average of $322.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.31.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,474.75. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

