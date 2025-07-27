FourThought Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

