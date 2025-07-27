Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Mastercard by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allium Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8%

Mastercard stock opened at $568.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $432.11 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

