iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $113.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.