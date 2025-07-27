TD Asset Management Inc Has $166.42 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $166,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 563,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.47. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

