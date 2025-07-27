Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $96,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.