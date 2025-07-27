Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 945,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after buying an additional 62,853 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

