HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.86.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

