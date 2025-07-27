Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,401 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 218.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,533 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $94.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

