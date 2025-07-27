Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 5,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

