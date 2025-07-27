Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 27,155 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 620,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 134,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

