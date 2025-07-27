Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 7,703 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.