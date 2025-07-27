Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,172,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $261.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

