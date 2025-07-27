Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Cfra Research raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Newmont Stock Up 6.9%

NYSE NEM opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

