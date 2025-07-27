Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $337.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RCL opened at $352.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $355.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

