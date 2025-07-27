Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $141,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ECL opened at $271.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $274.17.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.33.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

