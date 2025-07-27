Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for about 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mosaic by 102.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 110,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

