Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.