Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $959,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $467,864,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its position in Kenvue by 39.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 858,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 244,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $4,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.