Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. This trade represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $168.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

