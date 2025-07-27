Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of PAGP opened at $19.82 on Friday. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

