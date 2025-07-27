Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,665,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 142,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $372.71 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.12 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 price target (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

