Brokerages Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Price Target at $62.35

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
CMA stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
