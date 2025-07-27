5,557 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

