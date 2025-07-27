Advantage Trust Co Has $237,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advantage Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

