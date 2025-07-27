Alteri Wealth LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alteri Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

