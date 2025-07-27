Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,583.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.